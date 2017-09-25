Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday ruled out floating a new outfit for now. His announcement follows speculation that he would separate from the Samajwadi Party over differences with his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“He [Akhilesh Yadav] is my son, so my blessings are with him. But I do not agree with his decisions,” said Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He criticised the Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the alleged molestation incident on the Banaras Hindu University campus and the violence that followed. “Female students are not safe at BHU. There is no law and order on campus,” the party chief said.

#BHU mein ladkiyan surakshit nahi hain, UP mein kanoon ka shasan khatam ho gaya hai: Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/GbdzE6IZti — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2017