Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy on Monday quit the party, the Hindustan Times reported. Roy said he would quit the Upper House after Durga Puja ends on September 30.

Roy said he was “forced to resign” and was “leaving with a heavy heart”, reported NDTV. “After five days I will explain everything,” he said when asked whether he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Today, I will not say a word. I will explain everything after Durga Puja.”

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh had said the party was open to Roy joining. “I came to know that Roy is in touch with our central leaders,” he said. “We will consider it if he wishes to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.”