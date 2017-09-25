Gurugram’s Ryan International School reopened on Monday, over two weeks after the death of a seven-year-old boy inside the school premises, NDTV reported. The school now has 40 new CCTV cameras, and has hired a new security agency.

The school had earlier reopened on September 18 amid concerns from parents, but was ordered to shut down again as very few students had turned up. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Pratap Singh had then said safety concerns would be addressed by September 25.

The seven-year-old was found dead with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8. An autopsy had revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of his death. The student’s trachea and food pipe were damaged in the attack, the report said.

Three accused, including a bus conductor, from the school were sent to one-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday in connection with the death.