The National Investigation Agency on Monday summoned for questioning a PhD scholar at Kashmir University, Aala Fazil, head of the Kashmir Traders’ and Marketing Federation Yaseen Khan and Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Magrey and Wali Mohammad, in connection with the terror funding case, The Times of India reported.

Soon after, traders in Kashmir called for a shutdown to protest against the NIA action. Separatist leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik extended their support to the traders, The Indian Express reported. “The line of action adopted by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate is purely aimed at changing the focus from the real issue of the Kashmir dispute, and an attempt to defame every segment of Kashmiri society,” a joint Hurriyat statement said, according to Greater Kashmir.

The police imposed restrictions on civilian movement in some areas of Srinagar after the shutdown call.

Earlier this month, the NIA had searched 16 locations in various parts of Kashmir and Delhi as part of its investigation into alleged militancy funding by Pakistan-based groups to stoke unrest in the Valley. In July, seven separatist leaders, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, were arrested in connection with the case.