Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Monday said that unlike the Congress, there has been no charge of corruption against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. “Look at the huge corruption while the Congress was in power,” Shah said at the party’s national executive meet in Delhi. “There has not been one charge or corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last three years.

Thirteen chief ministers as well as the party’s parliamentarians and legislators are attending the BJP’s national executive meet at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. At the meeting, Shah also lashed out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for his comments on dynastic rule during his visit to the United States. He said that Gandhi seemed to have no problem criticising India in a foreign country.

Addressing the media after Shah’s speech, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rahul Gandhi had been “demeaning India” on the international stage. “Amit Shah gave him a befitting reply with facts. He said that dynasty is a tradition of the Congress party, not of India.”

Goyal said that the BJP president had announced that party workers would undertake a padyatra in Kerala from October 3 to 17. “The government is relentlessly working in the interests of the poor”.