The Australian government on Monday announced its decision to create a national space agency. Acting Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Michaelia Cash says the agency’s charter would be developed by March 2018, AP reported.

“The agency will be the anchor for our domestic co-ordination, and the front door for our international engagement,” Cash said. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (pictured above) said the new facility would help develop Australia’s innovation and science economy.

Previous governments have reportedly avoided considering a space agency programme because of the cost involved. The current government is yet to specify how it plans on completing its goal.

Australia and Iceland are the only Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member nations without a space agency, the Space Industry Association of Australia said. Australia relies on data shared by United States and others for information about satellites and earth observation, BBC reported.