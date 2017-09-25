The Kerala High Court on Monday denied bail to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in a case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in February.

The court upheld the prosecution’s argument that Suni had a criminal background and could go underground if given bail, Manorama Online reported. There is evidence of his direct involvement in the crime, the court said.

Malyalam actress assault & abduction case: Kerala High Court rejects bail plea of Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

On September 18, another key accused, Malayalam actor Dileep, was denied bail for the fourth time in the case. He has been in judicial custody for more than two months, barring a two-hour parole he got earlier this month to attend his father’s death anniversary rituals.

Dileep has consistently claimed not to know Suni, but the police claim to have evidence showing they knew each other.

The court had then said that if Dileep was released on bail, he could influence witnesses and weaken the case. The prosecution said it will file a chargesheet within 90 days.

The assault case

On February 17, a group of men had allegedly waylaid a woman actor’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They were then said to have taken photos of her to blackmail her with as they assaulted her, and later fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom. Reports have said that Dileep had planned the attack on the woman as payback for a personal grudge. Several artists from the film industry have condemned him and have supported the woman actor.