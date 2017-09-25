Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi took charge as the new Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Monday. He succeeded Shashi Kant Sharma, who demitted office on Friday.

The oath of office and secrecy was given by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mehrishi will remain at the position till August 7, 2020, a government release said.

PresidentKovind administers oath of office and secrecy to CAG-designate Shri Rajiv Mehrishi at RPB

Shri Rajiv Mehrishi sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Mehrishi’s appointment was announced on August 31, the day he retired from his post in the Home Ministry. He is a 1978 batch retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service from the Rajasthan cadre.

The CAG is a constitutional functionary that audits the accounts of the state and central governments.