The big news: FIR filed against 1,000 BHU students over campus violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said dynasty was a tradition of the Congress, and Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy resigned from the party.
A look at the headlines right now:
- FIR filed against 1,000 Banaras Hindu University students for arson: Two police officers and an additional district magistrate were removed after the police had baton-charged protesting students.
- Dynasty a tradition of the Congress, not India, says Amit Shah at BJP national executive meet: The party president also claimed that there has been no corruption charge against the present dispensation at the Centre.
- Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy quits party: Roy said he would resign from the Rajya Sabha after Durga Puja ends on September 30.
- Human shield Farooq Ahmad Dar had cast his vote before being tied to jeep, confirm police: The police report was submitted to the state’s DGP in August.
- Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out launching new outfit for now: He, however, said he did not agree with his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s decisions.
- Enforcement Directorate attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets, bank accounts in connection with Aircel-Maxis case: It also seized his fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh.
- Angela Merkel wins fourth term, far-right party finishes third in German elections: She is likely to tie up with the Liberal Free Democrats and the Grune Party to form the government.
- ‘The world’s heaviest woman’ Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi: Hospital authorities said she succumbed to complications from heart disease and kidney dysfunction.
- Nearly 35,000 evacuated as volcano in Indonesia’s Bali experiences increased activity: Authorities have arranged makeshift shelters in town halls, school gymnasiums and set up tents in villages to house thousands of evacuees.
- I-T raids on Cafe Coffee Day reveal concealed income of Rs 650 crore, say reports: Apart from alleged tax evasion by owner VG Siddhartha, the officials have also found evidence of violations of other statutes.