A look at the headlines right now:

FIR filed against 1,000 Banaras Hindu University students for arson: Two police officers and an additional district magistrate were removed after the police had baton-charged protesting students. Dynasty a tradition of the Congress, not India, says Amit Shah at BJP national executive meet: The party president also claimed that there has been no corruption charge against the present dispensation at the Centre. Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy quits party: Roy said he would resign from the Rajya Sabha after Durga Puja ends on September 30. Human shield Farooq Ahmad Dar had cast his vote before being tied to jeep, confirm police: The police report was submitted to the state’s DGP in August. Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out launching new outfit for now: He, however, said he did not agree with his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s decisions. Enforcement Directorate attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets, bank accounts in connection with Aircel-Maxis case: It also seized his fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh. Angela Merkel wins fourth term, far-right party finishes third in German elections: She is likely to tie up with the Liberal Free Democrats and the Grune Party to form the government. ‘The world’s heaviest woman’ Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi: Hospital authorities said she succumbed to complications from heart disease and kidney dysfunction. Nearly 35,000 evacuated as volcano in Indonesia’s Bali experiences increased activity: Authorities have arranged makeshift shelters in town halls, school gymnasiums and set up tents in villages to house thousands of evacuees. I-T raids on Cafe Coffee Day reveal concealed income of Rs 650 crore, say reports: Apart from alleged tax evasion by owner VG Siddhartha, the officials have also found evidence of violations of other statutes.