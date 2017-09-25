Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran on Monday said that his aunt VK Sasikala has a video of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa from when she was in hospital. The sidelined leader said he will give the video to a committee investigating her death, ANI reported.

Sasikala is in jail for her involvement in a disproportionate assets case and was removed as the party’s general secretary.

Sasikala has video of #jayalalithaa when admitted in hospital, we will give the video to the probe committee: TTV Dinakaran — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Dinakaran’s statement comes two days after Tamil Nadu minister Dindigul Srinivasan on Friday claimed that leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had lied about the former chief minister’s health before she died in December 2016. He said AIADMK leaders had misled the public into believing her health was improving as they were afraid of VK Sasikala.

“Nobody saw Amma eating idli or drinking tea or chatting...all are lies,” Srinivasan had said on September 23. “We were afraid of Sasikala at that time and lied about Jayalalithaa’s health condition...It is very common that sisters who fight inside the house will appear to be friendly outside. We did not want the secret of the party to get leaked...that is why we lied.”

On Sunday, after Srinivasan’s comments, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Working President MK Stalin asked the Centre to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Jayalalithaa’s death. Stalin said it was the Centre’s responsibility to “unravel the mystery” shrouding the death as the “central government had assisted in the treatment of Jayalalithaa”.

In August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced an inquiry commission would investigate Jayalalithaa’s death.