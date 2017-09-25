The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached assets and bank accounts of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case, ANI reported. It has also attached his fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh.

The case relates to a clearance by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction.

The enforcement agency had found during its investigation that the FIPB approval was given by the minister against his tenure. It had also said that the amount for FIPB approval was wrongly projected to conceal facts.

ED found, Co. promoted by Karti & P Chidambaram's nephew allegedly received 2 lakh dollars from Maxis Group in guise of software consultancy — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

During investigation ED found that FIPB approval given in Aircel Maxis case was given by Former FM P Chidambaram beyond his mandate. — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017