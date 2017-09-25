President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been using a private email account for White House-related work. The matter, first reported in the Politico on Sunday, was confirmed by Kushner’s lawyer, BBC reported.

Abbe Lowell, Kushner’s lawyer, pegged the number of such emails from January to August at “fewer than 100”. In a statement, Lowell said that these emails “usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address”.

The private email account was set up during the transition in December. Kushner used it to exchange emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers and others about media coverage and event planning.

Kushner used private email to conduct White House business https://t.co/F1Nblmutj6 pic.twitter.com/CG54k3GQIS — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2017

In the bitter presidential election campaign last year, the Trump camp had often criticised Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account for government business when she was Secretary of State.

However, there is no indication that Kushner shared any sensitive or classified material through his private account, Politico reported.

Kushner’s representatives have declined to explain the server or security measures on another private domain he set up, which he has used to communicate with people outside the White House about matters relating to the Trump administration.