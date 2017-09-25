The Indian Army on Monday said security forces had foiled a militant attack on a military camp in Baramulla district’s Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and had killed four militants near the Line of Control with Pakistan in the process.

“The militants were trying to carry out a major attack at an Army camp,” Deputy Commander of the Uri Brigade Harpreet Singh said at a press conference. “Search operations are still under way in the area. We plan to clear the entire sector.”

Security personnel also recovered AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines, hand grenades and other ammunition from the militants.

“We averted a major tragedy after zeroing in on the militants in Uri,” Director General of Police SP Vaid was quoted as saying by The Indian Express on Monday. “The militants were planning an attack along the lines of the one at the Army base last year.”

A search operation was started on Sunday morning after the Army received information about the presence of militants in Kalgai village in the Uri sector. After an encounter broke out between the militants and security forces, several villagers were shifted to safer places, the Kashmir Reader reported. One soldier and four civilians were injured in the gunfight.

The encounter on Sunday came a little over a year after an attack in Uri, in which 19 Indian soldiers had died.