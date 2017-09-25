A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Sensex plunges nearly 300 points, Nifty ends below 10,000 amid geopolitical tensions: All sectoral indices traded down, though metal, capital goods, healthcare and consumer durables were the worst performers. Amazon buys 5% equity in Shoppers Stop, signs Rs 179.25-crore deal with company: Shoppers Stop has also said it will sell its products online exclusively on the e-retailer’s website. Cafe Coffee Day says I-T raids will not impact its financial position: The raids at its offices reportedly revealed a concealed income of Rs 650 crore. Government to probe Chinese steel imports after Indian firms complain of dumping: The government said it has ‘sufficient evidence’ of the dumping of steel products from China. 21 restaurants in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village shut down for lack of environmental clearances: The Delhi High Court had earlier observed 15 that the area was a “ticking time bomb”. Enforcement Directorate attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets, bank accounts in Aircel-Maxis case: It also seized his fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh. Australia announces plan to create national space agency: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the facility would help boost the nation’s economy. Bangladesh bars telecom majors from selling mobile phone connections to Rohingyas: The authorities said the ban could be lifted once biometric identity cards were issued to the refugees.