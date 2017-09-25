An inquiry commission led by Justice A Arumughaswamy, a retired Madras High Court judge, will investigate the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Information and Public Relations said in a release on Monday.

In August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that a one-person inquiry commission would look into her death. Chennai’s Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was treated before she died in December 2016, had then welcomed the state government’s decision.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin had on Sunday asked the Centre to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Jayalalithaa’s demise, after state Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan claimed that leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had lied about her health before she died in December 2016.