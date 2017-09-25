Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a scheme that aims to provide electricity to all household across the country by March 31, 2019. Billed as a pro-poor scheme, the “Saubhagya - Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojna” will also promote the substitution of kerosene as fuel in households, and improve healthcare services and education.

It also aims to improve communication and public safety, bring in increased job opportunities and better quality of life, especially for women.

Smart meters will be installed at every village, which can be recharged easily, officials said. The total purview of the scheme is Rs 16,320 crore, and the government’s budgetary assistance is Rs 12,320 crore, the Centre said. With this initiative, the government says it wants to provide better jobs, public safety and quality of life, especially for women.

The scheme will be funded by a 60% grant from the government, states will contribute 10%, and the rest is expected to be covered by loans. For special category states, the government will grant 85% of the outlay, while the states will contribute only 5%.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the birth centenary celebration of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Minister of State (Power) RK Singh said that the government’s target is to provide electricity to all households from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by December 2018. He added, “There should be no power outages due to shortage in supply.”

On August 10, then Power Minister Piyush Goyal had told the Lok Sabha that the Centre aims to ensure that all households in the country have electricity before August 15, 2022, and all villages before May 2018.

As of May 2017, 73% of the 18,452 villages that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had identified for electrification in 2015 had power supply, but only 8% of them had all their households electrified, according to the government’s own data.

As many as 13,523 villages were electrified, but 100% household connectivity was achieved in only 1,089 villages. Besides, 25% (45 million) of rural households across the country still have no electricity. In Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Bihar, fewer than 50% of rural households have electricity, three years after the BJP was sworn in at the Centre having promised “electricity for all”.