A day after the Myanmar Army claimed that a mass grave of 28 Hindus was found in Rakhine state, searchers found 17 more bodies on Monday, AFP reported. Ni Maul, a Hindu leader, claimed that the corpses found were of Hindu men between the ages of 30 and 50, and that they were buried in pits near the other grave sites.

Maul is searching for more bodies along with soldiers and the police. “We believe more than a 100 people were killed,” he claimed.

A spokesperson for the Myanmar government, Zaw Htay, accused the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in Ye Baw Kya village of killing several Hindus. Displaced Hindus from the area are known as Kha Maung Seik.

“We still do not know yet how many of those dead bodies include relatives from our camp,” Shu Bown, one of the many displaced Hindus, told AFP.

Hindus living in Ye Baw Kya village claimed that militants had entered the village on August 25, killed dozens and carried others into the forest. An unidentified police officer in Rakhine had earlier claimed that the deceased were found “buried with 10 to 15 bodies in each hole”.