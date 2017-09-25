Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan on Monday approached the Delhi High Court for transit anticipatory bail, PTI reported.

On September 19, the Haryana Police had charged her for allegedly inciting violence after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape. Honeypreet has been absconding since a lookout notice was issued against her on September 1. She has also been accused of sedition for allegedly plotting to help her adoptive father escape.

Honeypreet’s lawyer Padeep Kumar said the matter will be mentioned before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for early hearing on Tuesday.

On August 28, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002. It had convicted him on August 25. Nearly 40 people had died, and more than 250 others were injured in the violence that erupted after the verdict.