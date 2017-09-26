Banaras Hindu University Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi on Monday announced a judicial inquiry into the protests on campus from September 21 to 23, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The university administration said in a press release that a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, VK Dixit, would conduct the investigation.

The investigation will examine all the incidents at the university, including the molestation of a student, the protests and the alleged police violence, the press release said.

The vice chancellor, however, once again denied on Monday that the police had baton-charged protesting students. The statement claimed that police action was directed at those involved in arson, stone-pelting and throwing petrol bombs.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath about the incidents at the university. “The state government will take appropriate action,” said Gadkari. “The issue will be resolved the way it should be.”