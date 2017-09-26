A look at the headlines right now:

BHU vice chancellor orders judicial inquiry but denies police action against students: A retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, VK Dixit, will conduct the investigation. At the UN, India shows photograph of Army officer killed by suspected militants to counter Pakistan: Diplomat Poulomi Tripathi said Pakistan had passed off the photo of Rawya abu Jom’a, a girl from Palestine, as a Kashmiri teen to mislead the world body. The government’s new ‘Saubhagya’ scheme aims to electrify all households by 2019: Billed as a pro-poor initiative, it also aims to improve healthcare services, education and quality of life. The United States has declared war on us, says North Korean foreign minister: Ri Yong Ho said Pyongyang had the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even outside its airspace as a countermeasure. West Bengal additional director general claims situation in Darjeeling is normal, shops and tea gardens open: Anuj Sharma said internet services had also been restored. SBI lowers minimum balance amount for savings accounts to Rs 3,000: The new rules, including reduced penalties, will come into effect from October 1. Bibek Debroy to head new Economic Advisory Council: The move comes amid criticism of the government’s GST regime and the demonetisation drive, both of which were blamed for India’s low GDP growth. Honeypreet Insan moves Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail: Her lawyer said the matter will be mentioned before a bench for early hearing on Tuesday. Seventeen more bodies of Hindus allegedly killed by Rohingya militants found in mass graves: Searchers believe that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army had killed more than 100 people in Ye Baw Kya village. Food grain output from kharif crop likely to decline by 2.8% in 2017-18, says Centre: However, the agriculture ministry said that the output would still be larger than the average of the last five years.