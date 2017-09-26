The big news: BHU orders judicial inquiry into campus violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India responded to Pakistan’s fake image at UN with picture of armyman, and Modi said the Saubhagya scheme would provide electricity to all.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BHU vice chancellor orders judicial inquiry but denies police action against students: A retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, VK Dixit, will conduct the investigation.
- At the UN, India shows photograph of Army officer killed by suspected militants to counter Pakistan: Diplomat Poulomi Tripathi said Pakistan had passed off the photo of Rawya abu Jom’a, a girl from Palestine, as a Kashmiri teen to mislead the world body.
- The government’s new ‘Saubhagya’ scheme aims to electrify all households by 2019: Billed as a pro-poor initiative, it also aims to improve healthcare services, education and quality of life.
- The United States has declared war on us, says North Korean foreign minister: Ri Yong Ho said Pyongyang had the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even outside its airspace as a countermeasure.
- West Bengal additional director general claims situation in Darjeeling is normal, shops and tea gardens open: Anuj Sharma said internet services had also been restored.
- SBI lowers minimum balance amount for savings accounts to Rs 3,000: The new rules, including reduced penalties, will come into effect from October 1.
- Bibek Debroy to head new Economic Advisory Council: The move comes amid criticism of the government’s GST regime and the demonetisation drive, both of which were blamed for India’s low GDP growth.
- Honeypreet Insan moves Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail: Her lawyer said the matter will be mentioned before a bench for early hearing on Tuesday.
- Seventeen more bodies of Hindus allegedly killed by Rohingya militants found in mass graves: Searchers believe that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army had killed more than 100 people in Ye Baw Kya village.
- Food grain output from kharif crop likely to decline by 2.8% in 2017-18, says Centre: However, the agriculture ministry said that the output would still be larger than the average of the last five years.