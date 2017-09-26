The Indian Army on Tuesday said it had foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one suspected militant, reported PTI. An unidentified Army official said that a weapon had been recovered from the site of the encounter, which is still under way.

This comes a day after Deputy Commander of the Uri Brigade Harpreet Singh said that the security forces had foiled a major militant attack on a military camp in Baramulla district’s Uri sector. Four suspected militants had been near the Line of Control with Pakistan in the process.

“We averted a major tragedy after zeroing in on the militants in Uri,” Director General of Police SP Vaid had said on Monday. “The militants were planning an attack along the lines of the one at the Army base last year.”