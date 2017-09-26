Technology giant Apple is the best brand in the world, according to the annual Interbrand Best Global Brands Report for 2017 released on Monday. Google once again took the second spot while Facebook entered the top 10 this year at the eighth position.

Technology major Microsoft displaced beverage brand Coca Cola from the third position this year. The other brands among the top 10 are Amazon, Samsung, Toyota, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and IBM.

The report estimated the value of the Apple brand at $1,84,154 million (Rs 12 lakh crore), Google at $1,41,703 million (Rs 9.2 lakh crore), and Facebook at $48,188 million (Rs 3.1 lakh crore).

No Indian brand made it to the top 100 of the rankings.