United States President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday refuted North Korea’s claims that Washington had declared a war on Pyongyang, Reuters reported. On Monday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho had accused the US of declaring war on the country, and added that Pyongyang had the right to take measures against the threat.

“We have not declared war on North Korea,” White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said. “Frankly, the suggestion of that is absurd.”

The North Korean official’s statement was made amid escalating tension between the two countries. Last week, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump had called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “rocket man” on a “suicide mission,” prompting the North Korean leader to warn the US president that he would “pay dearly” for his threat.

On September 24, US bombers had flown in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea to demonstrate the range of military options available.