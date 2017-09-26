The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex continued its decline on Tuesday, falling 161.43 points to trade at 31,465.20 at 11.45 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also fell 50.85 points to reach 9,821.75 at 11.47 am, as tensions over the geopolitical crisis in the Korean Peninsula continued to keep investors cautious.

The FMCG, consumer durables, private banking and PSU banking sectors all performed poorly at the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The top five losers on the Sensex so far were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. The biggest losers on the Nifty were BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Asian Paints and Tata Power.

The five stocks which gained the most in the morning session at the Bombay Stock Exchange were ONGC, Tata Steel, Lupin, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma. At the National Stock Exchange too, ONGC was the top gainer in the morning session, followed by Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel and Hindalco.

All other Asian markets also declined on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed over 67 points down and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index 79 points down. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 43 points in morning trade, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index nearly six points.

The rupee lost 25 paise against the dollar to trade at a six-month low of 65.35 at 12 pm.