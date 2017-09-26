A 26-year-old IIT-Kanpur graduate is believed to have jumped to his death from a high-rise in Gurugram on Sunday, PTI reported. The police said Ankit Wadhwa, a resident of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, was in Gurugram to answer the Graduate Management Admission Test scheduled for Monday.

“He had some career-related issues and was depressed,” said Sushant Lok Police Station House Officer Inspector Gaurav Phogat. The police official added that Wadhwa was undergoing treatment for depression.

Wadhwa was staying at his uncle’s apartment on the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area. His uncle, aunt and cousin were in the apartment when the incident took place. A security guard at the residential complex alerted the police after he found Wadhwa’s body lying in a pool of blood. No suicide note has been found.