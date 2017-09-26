The Panchkula Police on Tuesday raided a house in New Delhi looking for Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, ANI reported. The police’s action comes hours before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to her anticipatory bail.

The police raided a property in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, but were not able to find her. “The Panchkula Police came with an arrest warrant for her,” The Hindu quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya as saying.

Honeypreet, or Priyanka Taneja, has been absconding since a lookout notice was issued against her on September 1. On September 19, the Haryana Police had charged her for allegedly inciting violence after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape in August. She has also been accused of sedition for allegedly plotting to help Ram Rahim escape.

On August 28, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002. Forty people had died and more than 250 were injured in the violence that erupted after the verdict on August 25.