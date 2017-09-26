The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition Congress on Tuesday won 12 seats each out of 26 in the panchayat bye-polls held in Rajasthan on Friday. While an independent candidate was declared winner unopposed in one of the seats, the result of another one – the Panchayat Samiti of Gadraroad in Barmer – is awaited.

After the results, Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot said villagers were feeling neglected under the BJP rule. “The government’s insensitivity towards farmers reflected the sorry state of affairs, as there were over 20 cases of farmers suicide in the state,” he was quoted as saying.