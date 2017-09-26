A look at the headlines right now:

Varanasi police commissioner blames the university administration in initial report about BHU violence: Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor ordered a judicial inquiry but denied police action against students. At the UN, Myanmar says there is no ethnic cleansing, genocide against Rohingya Muslims: The country’s ambassador asked other nations to look at the situation more objectively. Panchkula Police raid Dera Sacha Sauda property in South Delhi in search for Honeypreet Insan: The action comes hours before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear her anticipatory bail. At the UN, India shows photograph of Army officer killed by suspected militants to counter Pakistan: Diplomat Poulomi Tripathi said Pakistan had passed off the photo of Rawya abu Jom’a, a girl from Palestine, as a Kashmiri teen to mislead the world body. North Korea’s suggestion that US has declared war on it is absurd, says White House: The Sensex and Nifty fell for the sixth straight session as geopolitical tensions continued. Surgical strikes were a message to Pakistan, says Army chief: The Indian Army said it foiled and infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Uri sector and killed a militant. Over 60 Hindu women held captive at yoga centre for marrying outside faith, says petition in Kerala High Court: The police have filed a case against five people, including the director of a yoga centre. Food grain output from kharif crop likely to decline by 2.8% in 2017-’18, says Centre: However, the agriculture ministry said that the output would still be higher than the average of the past five years. Darjeeling additional director general claims situation normal, shops and tea gardens open: Anuj Sharma said internet services had also been restored. Gunman shoots dead three Israelis near Jerusalem before security forces kill him: Another person was injured, and is said to be in critical condition.