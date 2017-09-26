The big news: Police say Banaras Hindu University to blame for violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Myanmar denied claims of ethnic cleansing, and Panchkula Police raid Dera Sacha Sauda property in search of Honeypreet Insan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Varanasi police commissioner blames the university administration in initial report about BHU violence: Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor ordered a judicial inquiry but denied police action against students.
- At the UN, Myanmar says there is no ethnic cleansing, genocide against Rohingya Muslims: The country’s ambassador asked other nations to look at the situation more objectively.
- Panchkula Police raid Dera Sacha Sauda property in South Delhi in search for Honeypreet Insan: The action comes hours before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear her anticipatory bail.
- At the UN, India shows photograph of Army officer killed by suspected militants to counter Pakistan: Diplomat Poulomi Tripathi said Pakistan had passed off the photo of Rawya abu Jom’a, a girl from Palestine, as a Kashmiri teen to mislead the world body.
- North Korea’s suggestion that US has declared war on it is absurd, says White House: The Sensex and Nifty fell for the sixth straight session as geopolitical tensions continued.
- Surgical strikes were a message to Pakistan, says Army chief: The Indian Army said it foiled and infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Uri sector and killed a militant.
- Over 60 Hindu women held captive at yoga centre for marrying outside faith, says petition in Kerala High Court: The police have filed a case against five people, including the director of a yoga centre.
- Food grain output from kharif crop likely to decline by 2.8% in 2017-’18, says Centre: However, the agriculture ministry said that the output would still be higher than the average of the past five years.
- Darjeeling additional director general claims situation normal, shops and tea gardens open: Anuj Sharma said internet services had also been restored.
- Gunman shoots dead three Israelis near Jerusalem before security forces kill him: Another person was injured, and is said to be in critical condition.