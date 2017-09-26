Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-run government in Gujarat and said that the state administration was controlled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

“These days, Gujarat’s government is run by a remote control,” Gandhi said on the second day of his election campaign in the state, The Indian Express reported. The Congress leader began his campaign by attacking the National Democratic Alliance government on demonetisation and GST.

Gandhi’s roadshow is covering areas that have a significant presence of the Patidar community that had so far formed the core of the BJP’s support base in Gujarat. He made a pitch to win their support for the Congress. “The Modi government hit Patidars with bullets, but Congress wishes to carry everyone ahead with love and feelings of fraternity,” he said.

In fact, Hardik Patel, the 24-year-old face of the Gujarat Patidar agitation that began in 2015, welcomed Gandhi when he arrived in the state on Monday.

On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Gandhi will tour Assembly seats across the Jamnagar, Rajkot and Morbi districts. He is scheduled to meet traders and businessmen in Rajkot, hold meetings with party workers and address a kisan sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP responded to Gandhi’s attacks by calling his Gujarat visit “dramatic and laughable”. The campaign will boomerang on the Congress, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, according to NDTV. “The Congress has lost elections wherever Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for the party. Under his leadership that party has lost 28 elections.”