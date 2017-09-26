Retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, was granted bail on Tuesday by the Bombay High Court, ANI reported.

2008 Malegaon blast accused Major Ramesh Upadhyay granted bail by Bombay High Court — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2017

On September 19, a National Investigation Agency court in Mumbai had granted bail to two others – Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi – in the same case. They had applied for conditional bail after Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, also an accused, was granted conditional bail and released from jail on August 23.

On September 29, 2008, two blasts in Malegaon, Maharashtra, had killed at least six people and injured several others. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had filed a chargesheet against 14 right-wing extremists in the case.