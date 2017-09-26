A former vice president of the Aligarh Muslim University students’ union was seriously injured after being shot at and stabbed by two assailant, PTI quoted local police as saying on Tuesday. The incident took place in Dodhpur near the university campus on Monday night.

Nadeem Ansari, who was attacked, has named two former students of the university in a statement to the police. Doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College said his condition is stable.

Ansari was attacked by two armed assailants who forced him to stop while he was on his way home on a two-wheeler, police said.

Several students gathered at the hospital to demand the immediate arrest of the attackers. Ansari was vice-president of the students’ union in 2016-17, Hindi newspaper the Dainik Jagran reported.