Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce firm, is working with Microsoft to make future sales less manual through its artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

“AI [artificial intelligence] and ML [machine learning] are becoming the focus for us now,” Vinay YS, vice president of engineering at Flipkart, told the newspaper. “We think there is a lot of opportunity to optimise how we do things like merchandising and offer placement. So we are putting those systems in place and looking to take away any kind of manual tuning and optimisation.”

He said Microsoft provides such technology to leverage on, and that the company will consider working with them on voice recognition, as well.

In February, Microsoft and Flipkart had announced a strategic partnership in which the e-commerce company would get on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and also use its artificial intelligence technology in an effort to build on its sales.