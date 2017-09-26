The business wrap: Microsoft CEO bats for consumer data protection, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SBI lowered the minimum balance amount for savings accounts, and Narendra Modi formed an Economic Advisory Council.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches for better protection of consumer data: He also announced that the technology giant was building a computer to help scientists perform calculations faster.
- SBI lowers minimum balance amount for savings accounts to Rs 3,000: The new rules, including reduced penalties, will come into effect from October 1.
- Narendra Modi forms Economic Advisory Council with Bibek Debroy as chief: The move comes amid criticism of the government’s GST regime and the demonetisation drive, both of which were blamed for India’s low GDP growth.
- Reliance Industries jumps five places to No 3 among world’s top energy companies: Indian Oil Corporation broke into the top 10 of the list, but Coal India slipped to 45 from 38.
- Sensex, Nifty close flat as geopolitical tensions continue: The rupee fell by 18 paise to a six-month low of 65.28 against the dollar in early trade.
- Apple, Google the best brands in the world; Facebook breaks into top 10: Technology major Microsoft displaced beverage brand Coca Cola from the third position this year.
- McDonald’s asks Delhi HC to enforce London court’s order against its estranged partner: The UK court had asked Vikram Bakshi to sell his stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd, the franchisee for the fast food chain in North and East India.
- Flipkart is working with Microsoft to use artificial intelligence for sales, says report: The e-commerce firm wants to make sales less manual.
- Deloitte tells The Guardian it was hit by cyber attack, clients’ emails leaked: Some of the world’s biggest banks, media enterprises and government agencies are clients of the company.
- Lack of private investment hurt the economy, says Arun Jaitley: At the BJP national executive meet, the finance minister said Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption was uncompromised.