A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches for better protection of consumer data: He also announced that the technology giant was building a computer to help scientists perform calculations faster. SBI lowers minimum balance amount for savings accounts to Rs 3,000: The new rules, including reduced penalties, will come into effect from October 1. Narendra Modi forms Economic Advisory Council with Bibek Debroy as chief: The move comes amid criticism of the government’s GST regime and the demonetisation drive, both of which were blamed for India’s low GDP growth. Reliance Industries jumps five places to No 3 among world’s top energy companies: Indian Oil Corporation broke into the top 10 of the list, but Coal India slipped to 45 from 38. Sensex, Nifty close flat as geopolitical tensions continue: The rupee fell by 18 paise to a six-month low of 65.28 against the dollar in early trade. Apple, Google the best brands in the world; Facebook breaks into top 10: Technology major Microsoft displaced beverage brand Coca Cola from the third position this year. McDonald’s asks Delhi HC to enforce London court’s order against its estranged partner: The UK court had asked Vikram Bakshi to sell his stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd, the franchisee for the fast food chain in North and East India. Flipkart is working with Microsoft to use artificial intelligence for sales, says report: The e-commerce firm wants to make sales less manual. Deloitte tells The Guardian it was hit by cyber attack, clients’ emails leaked: Some of the world’s biggest banks, media enterprises and government agencies are clients of the company. Lack of private investment hurt the economy, says Arun Jaitley: At the BJP national executive meet, the finance minister said Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption was uncompromised.