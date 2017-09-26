A Special Investigation Team will be formed to look into the recent murder of journalist Shantanu Bhowmick in Tripura, ANI reported on Tuesday. The decision was made by the state’s council of ministers earlier in the day, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Bhanulal Saha said.

The state government also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Bhowmick’s family, Saha was quoted as saying.

Bhowmick, 28, was killed on September 20 in Mandai block in Tripura during clashes between members of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura and the Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

On Sunday, a delegation of the Agartala Press Club had met Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to demand that a special team be formed to investigate the case, the Hindustan Times reported. Sarkar is believed to have agreed to discuss the proposal with the administration.

The Agartala Press Club had also asked for a fast-track court to conduct the trial. It had also demanded compensation for Bhowmick’s family and provision of special jackets for photo and video journalists.