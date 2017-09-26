The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of convicted rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, The Times of India reported. She had approached the court on Monday as she is accused of inciting violence after Ram Rahim’s conviction.

Born Priyanka Taneja, Honeypreet Insan has been absconding since a lookout notice was issued against her on September 1. On September 19, the Haryana Police had charged her for allegedly inciting violence after Ram Rahim was convicted of rape in August. She has also been accused of sedition for allegedly plotting to help her adoptive father escape.

In its order on Tuesday, the court held that she was not entitled to any discretionary relief as she has evaded arrest. “The plea was filed in Delhi to buy time and delay proceedings in Haryana,” the bench observed.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, who passed the order, told Honeypreet Insan to surrender in Delhi. Her counsel told the court that she was willing to join the investigation but first wants protection from arrest, IANS reported.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court had asked her counsel to explain why they though her bail application would be under the jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court. The lawyer had explained that she had a house in the city and was concerned she may be arrested.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Panchkula Police had conducted raids on a house in South Delhi in search of Honeypreet Insan. They did not find her there.

On August 28, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002. It had convicted him on August 25. Nearly 40 people had died, and more than 250 others were injured in the violence that erupted after the verdict.