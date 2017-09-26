The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said that till September 25, Rs 90,669 crore was collected in revenue under the Goods and Service Tax for the month of August. The figure stands lower than the Rs 94,063 crore collected in July.

The total Central GST collection in August was Rs 14,402 crore. Rs 21,067 crore was collected as State GST revenue. Rs 47,377 was received under Integrated GST.

Under the GST Compensation Cess, Rs 7,823 crore was collected, of which Rs 547 crore was the cess received from imports in August.

“The above figures obviously do not include the GST to be paid by 10.24 lakh assessees who have opted for the composition scheme,” the ministry said. “Additionally, there are still a number of assessees who have not filed their return either for July or August, 2017.”

The last date to file GST returns is October 10.

The new tax regime came into effect on July 1. It is India’s biggest ever tax reform, which subsumes a range of central and state taxes.