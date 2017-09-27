A look at the headlines right now:

Banaras Hindu University chief proctor resigns on moral grounds, say reports: Earlier, the NHRC gave four weeks to the police and the VC to submit reports on the alleged molestation and the police action during the students’ protests. Now, women can drive in Saudi Arabia: The order will be implemented by June 30, 2018. After 104 days, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha calls off strike in Darjeeling: Hours earlier, Rajnath Singh had urged the group to end the indefinite shutdown and let normalcy return in the hills. Twitter begins trials for 280-character limit: The company said that it was being tested for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Delhi High Court rejects Honeypreet Insan’s anticipatory bail petition: The bench held that Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter was not entitled to any discretionary relief as she has evaded arrest. Human Rights Watch asks UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Myanmar Army, accusing it of committing crimes against humanity: BJP MP Varun Gandhi said India should give asylum to Rohingya Muslim refugees. Former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Najar killed in Uri: He was killed in Lachipora near the Line of Control with Pakistan as he was trying to infiltrate the Valley from across the border. India will not deploy troops in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells US: During delegation-level talks with her US counterpart James Mattis, the two countries agreed there would be no tolerance for terror havens. GST revenue collection for August drops to Rs 90,669 crore: Rs 14,402 crore was collected under the Central GST, and Rs 21,067 crore under the State GST. Century’s largest uncut diamond, the size of a tennis ball, sold for $53 million: The 1,109-carat stone named Lesedi La Rona – meaning ‘Our Light’ in Botswana’s Tswana language – was bought by British diamond magnate Laurence Graff.