The big news: BHU chief proctor reportedly quits amid rising tension, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Saudi Arabia issued a royal decree allowing women to drive, and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ended its strike in Darjeeling after 104 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Banaras Hindu University chief proctor resigns on moral grounds, say reports: Earlier, the NHRC gave four weeks to the police and the VC to submit reports on the alleged molestation and the police action during the students’ protests.
- Now, women can drive in Saudi Arabia: The order will be implemented by June 30, 2018.
- After 104 days, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha calls off strike in Darjeeling: Hours earlier, Rajnath Singh had urged the group to end the indefinite shutdown and let normalcy return in the hills.
- Twitter begins trials for 280-character limit: The company said that it was being tested for all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean.
- Delhi High Court rejects Honeypreet Insan’s anticipatory bail petition: The bench held that Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter was not entitled to any discretionary relief as she has evaded arrest.
- Human Rights Watch asks UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Myanmar Army, accusing it of committing crimes against humanity: BJP MP Varun Gandhi said India should give asylum to Rohingya Muslim refugees.
- Former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Najar killed in Uri: He was killed in Lachipora near the Line of Control with Pakistan as he was trying to infiltrate the Valley from across the border.
- India will not deploy troops in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells US: During delegation-level talks with her US counterpart James Mattis, the two countries agreed there would be no tolerance for terror havens.
- GST revenue collection for August drops to Rs 90,669 crore: Rs 14,402 crore was collected under the Central GST, and Rs 21,067 crore under the State GST.
- Century’s largest uncut diamond, the size of a tennis ball, sold for $53 million: The 1,109-carat stone named Lesedi La Rona – meaning ‘Our Light’ in Botswana’s Tswana language – was bought by British diamond magnate Laurence Graff.