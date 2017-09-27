The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and former state minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a Railway hotel tender case. The investigating agency rejected their petition asking for 15 days’ relief before their questioning, ANI reported.

The agency has summoned the party chief on October 3 and Tejashwi Yadav on October 4.

The case dates back to 2006, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister. On July 7, the CBI had raided more than 12 locations, including the homes of Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. The agency had alleged irregularities in the tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels in 2006 to develop and maintain the railways’ heritage BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The CBI claimed that, in exchange, Yadav had received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built.