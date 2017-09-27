Tamil Nadu Co-operation Minister Sellur K Raju on Tuesday added to speculation around former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death by contradicting colleagues who had said no one was allowed to meet her when she was hospitalised.

On September 22, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan had claimed that leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam misled the public into believing her health was improving as they were afraid of ousted party general secretary VK Sasikala.

“All the ministers met her,” Raju said when asked if he met the chief minister when she was hospitalised. Raju refused to elaborate on his statement.

Srinivasan had said the party leaders had lied about the former chief minister’s health before she died in December 2016. He had also apologised for lying about her health. Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani had also corroborated Srinivasan’s claims.

After Srinivasan’s statements, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Working President MK Stalin had asked the Centre to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.