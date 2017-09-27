Human rights lawyer Colin Gonsalves was among four recipients of the 2017 Right Livelihood Award, also called “Alternative Nobel”, announced on Tuesday.

The Stockholm-based award foundation will give away 3 million kronor (Rs 2.42 crore) in cash, to be shared among three of the laureates – Gonsalves, Azeri journalist Khadija Ismayilova and Ethiopian lawyer Yetnebersh Nigussie. A fourth winner, American environmental lawyer Robert Bilott, was named for the honorary award.

New Delhi-based Gonsalves was recognised for his “tireless and innovative use of public interest litigation” for over three decades to “secure fundamental human rights for India’s most marginalised and vulnerable citizens”.

The Right Livelihood Awards are given to “courageous people and organisations” working on “visionary and exemplary” solutions to global issues. A total of 170 laureates from 69 countries have received the award since 1980.

Gonsalves is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. He founded the Human Rights Law Network, a national network of public interest lawyers who have worked with clients such as bonded labourers, minorities, refugees, slum dwellers and marginalised women.

“I am both humbled and privileged by the Award,” he said in a statement. “It comes at a time when India is going through a dark period and human rights activists are under siege. The platform the Foundation provides will help us strengthen democratic resistance at this critical stage.”