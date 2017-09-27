Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday accused Google of arbitrarily suspending YouTube services on its Echo Show devices, Reuters reported. “Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers,” a statement by Amazon said. “There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.”

Echo Show is a voice-controlled smart speaker that used to display YouTube videos with certain limitations. Research firm eMarketer said Amazon’s Echo devices had beat the Alphabet firm’s Google Home in sales.

Google, in turn, accused Amazon of violating its service terms but said it hoped to arrive at an agreement on the matter soon. Google said its priority lay in providing “great experiences” for users of both platforms. “Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience,” Google’s statement said.