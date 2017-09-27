The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex continued its free fall on Wednesday, shedding 231.12 points to trade at 31,368.64 at 12.33 pm on Wednesday. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also fell 69.55 points to trade at 9,801.95 at 12.33 pm.

“Local and global events such as increase in crude oil prices, the weak rupee and news of a fiscal stimulus package have triggered profit-taking behaviour among investors,” Emkay Global Financial Services Managing Director Krishna Kumar Karwa told CNBC-TV18.

The top gainers at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday were Tata Consultancy Services, BHEL, ITC, Hero Motocorp and Mahindra & Mahindra. The five top losers were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. ICICI Lombard made its debut on the market on Wednesday, and its stock fell on both indices in the early morning trade before recovering.

The five biggest gainers at the Nifty were Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corp, Tech Mahindra and GAIL. The five stocks that declined the most were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Vedanta.

Other Asian markets had a mixed day. At 11.23 am Indian Standard Time, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading nearly 104 points up. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index was up by more than 69 points and the Shanghai index traded flat at 4.37 points up. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 66 points down.

The United States dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen raised expectations of an interest rate rise in December, reported Mint. The rupee was trading 23 paise down at a fresh six-month low of 65.68 against the dollar at 11.38 am.