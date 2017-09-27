A Durga Puja pandal in East Delhi has decided to do away with non-vegetarian food stalls after some residents raised objections, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. The decision was taken to avoid controversy, the Purbachal Puja Samiti of Patparganj said.

The organisers blamed “vested interests” of a group for the episode.

Earlier, a Facebook post by an individual had reportedly claimed that the police gave permission for the puja only after the organisers promised that non-vegetarian food would not be served.

However, Samiti president BC Mandal refuted it. “The police did not raise any objections to organising the puja,” he said. “The person who put up the Facebook post is not associated with us.” He said a few residents in the locality had objected to such food being served.