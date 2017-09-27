The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered an investigation after officials allegedly used Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s photographs to dump waste at an event, Hindustan Times reported. Indian Administrative Services officer B Udaya Lakshmi will head the inquiry.

The incident took place at a review meeting of higher education department officials on Monday. Staff at the state secretariat in Amaravati had reportedly asked officials to put their paper plates and empty water bottles on framed photographs of the chief minister, as dustbins had not been arranged for.