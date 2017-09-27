The Indian Army said on Wednesday that Pakistani troops violated ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI reported. “The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” an unidentified defence spokesperson said.

He said the Pakistan Army had initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing of small arms, automatic and mortars from 8.15 am onward in the Poonch and Bhimbher Gali sectors. The firing is still on, PTI reported.

On September 24, two soldiers were injured when Pakistani troops allegedly opened fire at forward posts along the Line of Control in Balakote sector of Poonch district.