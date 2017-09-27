The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two men on Tuesday for attempting to molest a 10-year-old girl in the state’s Shivpuri city, ANI reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamal Maurya said the incident took place in Sadar bazaar area of the city on September 24. “The accused were arrested after examining the CCTV footage of the incident.” The police are conducting further investigations.

The video shows a man approaching the child as she tries to wheel her bicycle into the building. While he attempts to molest her, another man looks on and does not intervene. The girl eventually manages to escape.

Police officer Sunil Pandey said that the parents approached the police with the CCTV footage, based on which they were arrested, according to NDTV. The two men were employed as painters to whitewash the building, he added.