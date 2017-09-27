Multiple rockets landed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday shortly after United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrived, Tolo News reported. Many flights have been cancelled, and the airport is being evacuated, the report said citing official sources.

The rocket attack started around 11 am. As many as 10 rockets were fired at the airport, according to witnesses.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. More details are awaited.