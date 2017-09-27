The big news: Yashwant Sinha criticises Centre for mismanaging economy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BHU’s chief proctor resigned over violence on campus, and rockets landed near the Kabul airport after the US defence secretary arrived.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP leader Yashwant Sinha criticises Arun Jaitley, says economy cannot recover before 2019 elections: The former finance minister also said that the present GDP growth rate was actually 3.7% or lower under the old method of calculation.
- Banaras Hindu University chief proctor resigns over violence on campus: The varsity’s administration appointed Mahendra Singh as Onkar Nath Singh’s successor to the post.
- Rockets land near Kabul airport shortly after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrives: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
- I did not deserve this humiliation, says ousted Bihar Congress President Ashok Choudhary: He, however, refuted speculations of quitting the party.
- Anil Ambani says telecom industry in trouble, mergers will make it a monopoly: The Reliance Group chairperson said that the sector’s Rs 9 lakh crore debt was in jeopardy because few banks were ready to offer loans.
- Tamil Nadu minister says they were allowed to meet Jayalalithaa in hospital, contradicts colleagues’ claims: AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan had earlier claimed that Sasikala and the party had misled the public about the CM’s health before she died.
- Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kashmir’s Poonch district, says Indian Army: A defence spokesperson said the Pakistan Army had initiated ‘unprovoked and indiscriminate’ firing of small arms, automatic and mortars from 8.15 am onward.
- Women can drive in Saudi Arabia: The order will be implemented by June 30, 2018.
- Health Ministry for registered tobacco-only shops, aims to cut consumption: Many say move will curb tobacco use among teens, but others worried that it will give its products legal sanction.
- Iraqi leader says majority voted yes for independence in referendum: Masoud Barzani demanded that world powers ‘respect the will of millions of people’ who voted.