A look at the headlines right now:

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha criticises Arun Jaitley, says economy cannot recover before 2019 elections: The former finance minister also said that the present GDP growth rate was actually 3.7% or lower under the old method of calculation. Banaras Hindu University chief proctor resigns over violence on campus: The varsity’s administration appointed Mahendra Singh as Onkar Nath Singh’s successor to the post. Rockets land near Kabul airport shortly after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrives: No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. I did not deserve this humiliation, says ousted Bihar Congress President Ashok Choudhary: He, however, refuted speculations of quitting the party. Anil Ambani says telecom industry in trouble, mergers will make it a monopoly: The Reliance Group chairperson said that the sector’s Rs 9 lakh crore debt was in jeopardy because few banks were ready to offer loans. Tamil Nadu minister says they were allowed to meet Jayalalithaa in hospital, contradicts colleagues’ claims: AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan had earlier claimed that Sasikala and the party had misled the public about the CM’s health before she died. Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kashmir’s Poonch district, says Indian Army: A defence spokesperson said the Pakistan Army had initiated ‘unprovoked and indiscriminate’ firing of small arms, automatic and mortars from 8.15 am onward. Women can drive in Saudi Arabia: The order will be implemented by June 30, 2018. Health Ministry for registered tobacco-only shops, aims to cut consumption: Many say move will curb tobacco use among teens, but others worried that it will give its products legal sanction. Iraqi leader says majority voted yes for independence in referendum: Masoud Barzani demanded that world powers ‘respect the will of millions of people’ who voted.