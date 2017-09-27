Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday welcomed former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha’s criticism of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the present state of the Indian economy.

Mincing no words, Sinha wrote in an op-ed published in The Indian Express that he would be “failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy”.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet laden with sarcasm, said people should brace themselves as the “wings have fallen off our plane [of economy]”.

Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane https://t.co/IsOA8FQa6u — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 27, 2017

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said, “Yashwant Sinha speaks truth to power. Will power now admit the truth that economy is sinking.” Pointing out that Sinha’s op-ed had a lot of truths, he added: “No matter what power does, ultimately truth will prevail”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared the article on the microblogging site and said it was “hard hitting”.

Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

Claiming his views were shared by many within the BJP who might be afraid to speak out, Sinha had said that Jaitley had wasted a golden opportunity and instead steered the Indian economy into crisis. Despite low global oil prices, Jaitley had failed to use the extra finances at his disposal to revive the economy, Sinha said.

Sinha said that three years after Jaitley became the finance minister, “private investment has shrunk as never before in two decades, industrial production has all but collapsed and that agriculture is in distress.” He said the construction industry, a big employer of the work force, is in the doldrums, and that the rest of the service sector is also in the slow lane and that exports have dwindled.

Sinha added that demonetisation had proved to be “an unmitigated economic disaster”, and that the poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax had sunk many businesses.

Yashwant Sinha slow roasts the Finance Minister in today's Indian Express 😱 pic.twitter.com/mkTATf5KYh — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 27, 2017