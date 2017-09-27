Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the recent violence at the Banaras Hindu University was the result of a “conspiracy”. The chief minister said his administration had received a report that pointed to “a conspiracy by anti-social elements who vitiated the atmosphere [in the university] in the garb of students,” PTI reported.

“Those involved in spreading anarchy on the campus will not be spared at any cost,” the chief minister said. He said the university administration has been asked not to harass any student. The proctorial board should have acted swiftly to ensure the trouble on campus did not escalate, Adiyanath told reporters.

The chief minister’s statements followed the resignation of the varsity’s chief proctor Onkar Nath Singh over the violence on campus from September 21 to 23.

Students at the Banaras Hindu University began their protest on the morning of September 22, alleging that three men had molested a female student inside the campus the night before. They had accused the administration of insensitivity.